26 Arrested After Death of UPDF Officer in Guest House

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says that Major Joseph Mukuraine, who was the Wazalendo Sacco Manager attached to the Entebbe branch was found dead in the bathroom of Burunga Guest House located in Kiwatule on Friday.
26 Arrested After Death of UPDF Officer in Guest House27 May 2022, 17:24 Comments 286 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Patrick Onyango
Mentioned: Kiwatule, Ntinda
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.