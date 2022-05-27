Mugisha James
26 Arrested After Death of UPDF Officer in Guest House

27 May 2022, 17:24 Comments 286 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says that Major Joseph Mukuraine, who was the Wazalendo Sacco Manager attached to the Entebbe branch was found dead in the bathroom of Burunga Guest House located in Kiwatule on Friday.

 

