Anthony Amanya, the Commandant of the Marine Police Unit told Uganda Radio Network on Friday morning that those rescued had gone swimming in crowded places after taking alcohol, which undermined their ability to swim.
26 People Rescued from Drowing in Kalangala, Entebbe During Festivities
27 Dec 2019
