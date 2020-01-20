26 Schools Fail to Produce Single First Grade in Masaka

In short

Gerald Nsambu, the Masaka district Education Principal Inspector says that out of 4,607 candidates who sat for their PLE from Masaka district last year, only 526 scored aggregates in the first grade. 1,043 were in second grades, 1,836 in the third grades, while 1,021 scored aggregates in the fourth grades. Most of the schools that had no first grades are government-aided.