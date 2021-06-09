260 Students Evacuated From Kampala to Gulu

In short
On Tuesday, well-wishers who include Gulu University, Ker Kwaro Acholi, the Acholi cultural institution and Guruguru Fraternity, a loose coalition of friends and business associates, dispatched six buses to rescue students trapped in Kampala following a spike in public transport fares.
260 Students Evacuated From Kampala to Gulu9 Jun 2021, 11:08 Comments 245 Views Gulu, Uganda Education Business and finance Northern Breaking news
Passengers throng Namayiba Bus Terminal as ahead of Wednesday closure of public transport - Courtesy Photo
