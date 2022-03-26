27 ADF Reported Dead, Eight Gov’t Soldiers Injured in Heavy Fighting

In short
According to, Lieutenant Jules Ngongo, spokesman for the army in this eastern province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, fighting occurred during the operation by the government army against the rebels in the villages of Zunguluka, Kasoko, and Manzobe, south of Komanda in the chiefdom of Walese-Vonkutu.
27 ADF Reported Dead, Eight Gov’t Soldiers Injured in Heavy Fighting26 Mar 2022, 14:15 Comments 113 Views North-Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo Security Updates
