In short
Dr. Baifa Arwenyo attributed the maternal deaths to hypertension and hemorrhage, something she says can be managed with proper antenatal care, which most mothers haven’t embraced fully.
27% of Mothers Still Deliver in the Hands of TBAs in Gulu Top story6 May 2021, 08:03 Comments 245 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Human rights Report
Midwives attending the Internatuional Day of Midwives on Wednsday at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital-Photo By Simon Wokorach
In short
Tagged with: Midwives Traditional Birth Attendants health care services. medical profession medical workers pregnant mothers quality deliveries.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.