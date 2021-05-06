Simon Wokorach
08:08

27% of Mothers Still Deliver in the Hands of TBAs in Gulu Top story

6 May 2021, 08:03 Comments 245 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Human rights Report
Midwives attending the Internatuional Day of Midwives on Wednsday at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital-Photo By Simon Wokorach

Midwives attending the Internatuional Day of Midwives on Wednsday at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital-Photo By Simon Wokorach

In short
Dr. Baifa Arwenyo attributed the maternal deaths to hypertension and hemorrhage, something she says can be managed with proper antenatal care, which most mothers haven’t embraced fully.

 

Tagged with: Midwives Traditional Birth Attendants health care services. medical profession medical workers pregnant mothers quality deliveries.
Mentioned: Gulu District Gulu Regional Referral Hospital St.Mary’s Hospital Lacor

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.