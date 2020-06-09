27 Quarantined as Tororo Registers Two COVID-19 Community Cases

In short
Tororo District Health Officer Dr David Okumu said that the 27 people who are are currently under quarantine at Mukuju Core Primary Teacher’s College were picked by the district surveillance team after they came in contact with the two cases. Several others are being followed up.
27 Quarantined as Tororo Registers Two COVID-19 Community Cases9 Jun 2020, 16:58 Comments 132 Views Tororo, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Local government Misc Updates
