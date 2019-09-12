In short
Richard Komakech, the Otwee Town Council LC III Chairperson, says the suspects are members of a notorious criminal gang dubbed Atoo Tini loosely translated as ‘’I die Today’’.
27 Suspected Gangsters Arrested in Security Swoop
