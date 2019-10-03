Pamela Mawanda
270 Women to Benefit from American Entrepreneurial Programme

3 Oct 2019, 19:43 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Education Report
One of the 270 participants, Hellen Machina sells seedlings during the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs launch in Kampala Pamela Mawanda

One of the 270 participants, Hellen Machina sells seedlings during the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs launch in Kampala

The participants were chosen from Kampala Omoro, Kitgum, Nwoya and Pader districts and will undergo a 13 module online business course that is designed to help them grow their small business ventures.

 

