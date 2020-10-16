28 Candidates Nominated for Gulu City Parliamentary Races

In short
Twelve of them will contest as independents; three on the ruling National Resistance Movement party ticket; three under Forum for Democratic Change, three under the Democratic Party; two under Alliance for National Transformation and two on the National Unity Platform ticket.
28 Candidates Nominated for Gulu City Parliamentary Races16 Oct 2020, 19:55 Comments 97 Views Parliament Politics 2021 Elections Updates
Lyandro Komakech of the Democratic Party speaking to the media at Gulu District Headquarters after being nominated - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Mentioned: Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) Democratic Party (DP) Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), National Resistance Movement (NRM) The Electoral Commission – EC
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.