28 Civil Servants Miss Salaries in Luwero Over Absenteeism

In short
Bernard Okello, the Luwero District Human Resource Officer explains that the district suspended the salaries effective March after the civil servants were found to have absconded from work for over 30 days without notifying their supervisors which breaches the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders 2021.
28 Civil Servants Miss Salaries in Luwero Over Absenteeism9 Jun 2022, 14:00 Comments 123 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Updates
