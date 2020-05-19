Olive Nakatudde
17:55

28 Companies Considered to Manufacture Facemasks

19 May 2020, 17:55 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the plenary session.

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the plenary session.

In short
Rujumbura County MP Fred Turyamuhweza Tumuheirwe questioned how the government zeroed on Nytil as the sole provider for the said face masks. Turyamuhweza suggested that the government provides a standard which other Ugandans can follow to produce the masks.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Face Masks

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.