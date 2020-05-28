28 People Test Positive for COVID-19, Cases Rise to 281

In short
Twenty-one of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who entered the country from South Sudan through the Elegu point of entry. Seven cases are picked from previous contacts of truck drivers who were under quarantine at the time of testing
28 People Test Positive for COVID-19, Cases Rise to 28128 May 2020, 00:49 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Science and technology Updates
