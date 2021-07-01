28-Year-Old Assumes Office of Kayunga LCV Chairperson

In short
Kayiira, a member of the National Unity Platform-NUP is a councillor representing Ggaliraya sub-county says that he will emulate Sserubogo whose main focus was to solve land wrangles in Kayunga.
28-Year-Old Assumes Office of Kayunga LCV Chairperson1 Jul 2021, 21:04 Comments 161 Views Kayunga, Uganda Local government Politics Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Kayunga Acting LC5 Chairperson Officially Takes Over Office, Prioritizes Solving Land Wrangles
Mentioned: Kayunga LC5 Chairperson
