29% of Busia Gold Company Staff get Covid-19; Residents Want it Temporarily Closed

In short
Dr. Willis Syongola the Busia district health officer says 46 from a sample of 159 tested last were found positive for Covid-19 last week respectively. Scared residents want the mine shut down for a while, but deputy RDC says the District Task Force has no power to close it
29% of Busia Gold Company Staff get Covid-19; Residents Want it Temporarily Closed22 Dec 2020, 11:50 Comments 139 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Health Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.