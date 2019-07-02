Fahad Jjingo
21:10

3 Firms Fail Lose Bids To Collect Garbage in Masaka Municipality

2 Jul 2019, 21:10 Comments 172 Views Masaka, Uganda Environment Local government Misc Updates

In short
The town Clerk, Paul Omoko, says all the three firms that submitted bids that he declined to name fell below the required standards, which prompted council to reject their proposals.

 

Tagged with: masaka municipality moves to privatize waste management masaka municipality waste management
Mentioned: masaka municipal council national enviromental management authority nema

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.