In short
Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said that he was yet to receive a brief about the new developments. Nevertheless, Enanga had earlier confirmed that the security cameras captured Ogwang's movement from the Northern Bypass, Bwaise, Kawempe up to Kagoma where he spent more than one and half hours.
3 More Suspects Arrested Over CAO' Shooting Top story16 Jul 2022, 14:23 Comments 424 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bukwo CAO Robert Charles
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.