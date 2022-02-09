3-Year-old Defiled, Strangled to Death

In short
Mary Muber, the child’s mother told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Wednesday morning that on the fateful day,she thought her daughter had gone to play with her colleagues but she waited for her to return home in vain.
3-Year-old Defiled, Strangled to Death9 Feb 2022, 12:14 Comments 104 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza,the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the gruesome murder of the minor after she was defiled.
