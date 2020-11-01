30 Arrested for Plotting to Disrupt Presidential Nomination Activities

In short
Owoyesigyire says that the suspects were arrested with from car tyres, fuels in jerry cans and drums, bottles and machetes among others. He says that the suspects led police officers to the areas they had kept the exhibits upon interrogation.
30 Arrested for Plotting to Disrupt Presidential Nomination Activities1 Nov 2020, 22:20 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Politics Crime Breaking news
In short
Mentioned: UGanda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.