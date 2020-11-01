Mugisha James
22:24

30 Arrested for Plotting to Disrupt Presidential Nomination Activities

1 Nov 2020, 22:20 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Politics Crime Breaking news
recovered items by police

recovered items by police

In short
Owoyesigyire says that the suspects were arrested with from car tyres, fuels in jerry cans and drums, bottles and machetes among others. He says that the suspects led police officers to the areas they had kept the exhibits upon interrogation.

 

Tagged with: Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson
Mentioned: UGanda Police Force

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.