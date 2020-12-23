Okello Emmanuel
30 Feared Dead on Lake Albert

Buliisa, Uganda
Fishing boats at Butiaba landing site in Buliisa district.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region police spokesperson, says marine police has joined local fishermen to search for the bodies of the missing businessmen. He says the retrieved bodies are still lying at Songalendu landing site as police make arrangements to transport them to Buliisa Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

 

