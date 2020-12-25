steven Ariong
Karimojong Youth much to entertained the guest at the HIVAids dialouge in Napak early this year.

According to Dr. Lemukol, they discovered this during a survey conducted by Npaka District Health Office and Baylor Uganda on whether resident know how HIV/ Aids is spread. He says the survey found that 30% of the population doesn’t in the district doesn’t know anything about HIV/Aids and how it spreads.

 

