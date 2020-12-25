In short
According to Dr. Lemukol, they discovered this during a survey conducted by Npaka District Health Office and Baylor Uganda on whether resident know how HIV/ Aids is spread. He says the survey found that 30% of the population doesn’t in the district doesn’t know anything about HIV/Aids and how it spreads.
30% of Napak Population Lack Sufficient Information About HIV/Aids Top story25 Dec 2020, 10:11 Comments 142 Views Health Human rights Lifestyle Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.