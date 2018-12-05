Dominic Ochola
30 Teenagers Arrested in Lamwo for Smoking Marijuana

5 Dec 2018, 13:08 Comments 96 Views Lamwo, Uganda Court Crime Security Report

In short
It is alleged that a cartel of drug dealers operating under an association code named B13, disguise as members of a Rastafarian Movement to spread drug use in the region. Under the movement, the suspects allegedly recruit followers who deal in the illicit substances.

 

