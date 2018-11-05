In short
The suspect identified as Emmanuel Omec was picked by the police from Lira Central Station on Monday morning.He is accused to have murdered his father identified as Cyprian Otim, a resident of Bar-Onger Go-down village, Railways Division in Lira town.
30 year-old Man Held For Murdering Father
5 Nov 2018
In short
Tagged with: uganda police force lira district
