Ronald Odongo
16:09

30 year-old Man Held For Murdering Father

5 Nov 2018, 15:57 Comments 124 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Analysis

In short
The suspect identified as Emmanuel Omec was picked by the police from Lira Central Station on Monday morning.He is accused to have murdered his father identified as Cyprian Otim, a resident of Bar-Onger Go-down village, Railways Division in Lira town.

 

