300 Congolese Asylum Seekers Transferred To Bubukwanga Transit Camp

In short
Francis Ssenyondo, the district refuge focal person says the asylum seekers have been relocated to decongest the reception centre.
300 Congolese Asylum Seekers Transferred To Bubukwanga Transit Camp6 Feb 2022, 16:54 Comments 119 Views Bubukwanga Transit Center, Bukwanga, Uganda Security Updates
A mother cuddling onto her child walking towards Uganda border of Busunga on Friday Morning. Photo By; Basaija Idd
Tagged with: Bubukwanga Transit Camp Congolse asylum seekers
Mentioned: Bubukwanga Transit Camp
