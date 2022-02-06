Basaija Idd
17:00

300 Congolese Asylum Seekers Transferred To Bubukwanga Transit Camp

6 Feb 2022, 16:54 Comments 119 Views Bubukwanga Transit Center, Bukwanga, Uganda Security Updates
A mother cuddling onto her child walking towards Uganda border of Busunga on Friday Morning. Photo By; Basaija Idd

In short
Francis Ssenyondo, the district refuge focal person says the asylum seekers have been relocated to decongest the reception centre.

 

