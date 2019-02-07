Emmanuel Okello
Evicted Families Out in the Cold

7 Feb 2019 Hoima, Uganda
Some of the Homeless Evicted Residents that have pitched camp under Trees since Monday. Okello Emmanuel

Dovicko Okumu, the Rwesambya Village LC I Chairperson, says the evicted families are now staying under trees with nowhere to turn for help. He says the army has maintained presence on the disputed land to block residents for harvesting their crops.

 

