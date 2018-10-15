Davidson Ndyabahika
300 Makerere Students Irregularly Awarded Marks Top story

15 Oct 2018
Students of Music Dance and Drama leading the Chancellor's procession during this year's graduation ceremony in January Davidson Ndyabahika

Students of Music Dance and Drama leading the Chancellor's procession during this year's graduation ceremony in January

In his October 8th letter to the 1st Deputy Vice Chancellor Dr. Okello Ogwang, the Academic Registrar Alfred Masikye Namoah notes that there was generally poor performance of students in course EHR 3102 Critical Thinking, a course unit under Bachelor of Ethics and Human Rights for semester one in the 2017/18 academic year.

 

