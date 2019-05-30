In short
Vincent Omoya, the Kabwoya sub county Vice-Chairperson told URN this morning that more than 300 refugees mostly women, children and men loaded on 30 boats arrived at Nkondo, Bugoma and Sebigoro landing sites in Kabwoya sub county on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
300 More Congolese Nationals Flee to Uganda
