300 Suspected Dealers in Stolen Items Arrested

Uganda People’s Defence Forces –UPDF, police ‘s Field Force Unit, Crime Intelligence, conducted operations in areas of Katwe particularly at Muganzirwazza Complex, Cooper Complex and Mutaasa Kafeero Plaza targeting shops allegedly dealing in stolen motorcycle spare parts and electronics.
300 Suspected Dealers in Stolen Items Arrested24 Oct 2019, 18:44 Comments 185 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
