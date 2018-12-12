Davidson Ndyabahika
300 to Graduate with First Class Degrees at Kyambogo

12 Dec 2018, 07:41 Comments 151 Views Education Report
Kyambogo University Senate Building decorated for 15th graduation ceremony this week Davidson Ndyabahika

In short
300 students will graduate with First Class Degrees at Kyambogo University. Last year, 203 students graduated with first-class degrees out of 7,304 students that graduated while in 2016, first-class degrees were 294 out of 7,078 graduands.

 

