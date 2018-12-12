In short
300 students will graduate with First Class Degrees at Kyambogo University. Last year, 203 students graduated with first-class degrees out of 7,304 students that graduated while in 2016, first-class degrees were 294 out of 7,078 graduands.
300 to Graduate with First Class Degrees at Kyambogo
Kyambogo University Senate Building decorated for 15th graduation ceremony this week Login to license this image from 1$.
