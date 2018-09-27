In short
The health workers will be vaccinated using the Ebola Zaire vaccine. The vaccine is expected to arrive in the country today afternoon however vaccination will only start once the use of the vaccine has been approved by the Institutional Review Board-IRB.
3000 Health Workers to Benefit from Ebola Vaccination
27 Sep 2018
