31 Contacts of COVID-19 Positive Patients Isolated in Isingiro

Herbert Muhangi, the chairperson Covid-19 task Force said four more people from one family who are believed to have come closest to the trucker patient are quarantined in their homes because it puts the rest in quarantine at riskiest.
31 Contacts of COVID-19 Positive Patients Isolated in Isingiro31 May 2020, 17:25 Comments 229 Views Isingiro District, Uganda Health Misc Updates
