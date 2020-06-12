Dominic Ochola
15:00

31 Health Workers Deployed to Boost COVID-19 Treatment in Gulu Hospital

12 Jun 2020, 14:52 Comments 134 Views Security Health Northern Updates

In short
They include one physician; six clinicians, 12 nurses and 12 hygienists. The hygienists are charged with day to day cleaning of the treatment facility including laundry services across the 100 expanded bed capacity unit.

 

