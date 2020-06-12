In short
They include one physician; six clinicians, 12 nurses and 12 hygienists. The hygienists are charged with day to day cleaning of the treatment facility including laundry services across the 100 expanded bed capacity unit.
31 Health Workers Deployed to Boost COVID-19 Treatment in Gulu Hospital
