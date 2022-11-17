Wambuzi Reacheal
Motorcyclist Washed Away in Luuka Wetland

17 Nov 2022, 10:40 Comments 76 Views Luuka District, Uganda Crime Report

In short
The chairperson of motorcyclists in Luuka district, Jaberi Nagaya, says that the roadside wetlands normally flood during heavy rains, which results into accidents due to the slippery, sloping terrain.

 

Tagged with: accident motorcyclist road street
Mentioned: Busoga North Luuka Michael Kasadha Waibale

