Motorcyclist Washed Away in Luuka Wetland

In short
The chairperson of motorcyclists in Luuka district, Jaberi Nagaya, says that the roadside wetlands normally flood during heavy rains, which results into accidents due to the slippery, sloping terrain.
Motorcyclist Washed Away in Luuka Wetland17 Nov 2022, 10:40 Comments 76 Views Luuka District, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: accident motorcyclist road street
Mentioned: Busoga North Luuka Michael Kasadha Waibale
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.