319,000 Illgeal Fishing Gear Destroyed Countrywide

Lt. Reuben Ndifuna, the spokesperson for Fisheries Protection Unit-FPU says that they destroyed 52,575 pieces of monofilament nets, 8,457kg of immature fish, 35,442, 10,881 illegal boats, 1,463 solar batteries and 189,103 illegal hooks among others.
319,000 Illgeal Fishing Gear Destroyed Countrywide25 Oct 2021, 10:32 Comments 157 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Some of the illegal fishing boats being burnt by FPU operatives at Runga landing site in Hoima district. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
