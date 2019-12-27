32 Arrested in Police Operations In Entebbe

In short
While addressing the press on the interventions put in place to control illegalities in the festive season, the Deputy RDC in charge of Entebbe Noor Njuki said the security committee in Entebbe had engaged the Magistrates in the area to ensure that those arrested in illegal activities be remanded immediately to Kigo Prison as investigations continue.
32 Arrested in Police Operations In Entebbe27 Dec 2019, 18:12 Comments 189 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.