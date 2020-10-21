Edward Eninu
32 Schools Yet to Open in Kapelebyong District

21 Oct 2020, 12:53 Comments 32 Views Kapelebyong, Uganda Education Health Updates
Kapelebyong DEO, Samson Olaki Okare.

In short
According to Samson Olaki Okare, the District Education Officer of Kapelebyong, the schools are still bushy, lack COVID-19 prevention messages, hand washing facilities among others.

 

