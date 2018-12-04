In short
According to the father, Eguki passed at the shop, which is about 150Metres from his residence. Eguki, who was drunk, reportedly went straight to the rental where the 10 year old girl was and defiled her.
Man Pleads Guilty to Defiling Best Friend's Daughter4 Dec 2018, 13:43 Comments 117 Views Court Crime Report
Emanuel Eguki who confessed to defiling best friends daughter Login to license this image from 1$.
