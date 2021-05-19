In short
Through their lawyers of Ayigihugu and Company Advocates, the media houses challenged the government for maintaining trading licences for operating in and outside Kampala and running satellite connections. They argue that they already pay licences to the Uganda Communications Commission and subjecting them to another tax tantamount to double taxation.
33 Media Houses Sue Gov't for Double Taxation
19 May 2021
Kampala, Uganda
