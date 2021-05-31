In short
Tai Ramadhan, the Pader District Police Commander, says that only 258 out of 291 SPCs in the district were cleared for payment. He says the remaining SPCs will receive their pay once the errors in their documents are cleared.
33 SPCs In Pader Discharged Without Pay Top story31 May 2021, 07:58 Comments 205 Views Pader, Uganda Security Northern 2021 Elections Updates
Mentioned: Ugandan Government
