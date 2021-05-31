Albert Watmon
08:00

33 SPCs In Pader Discharged Without Pay Top story

31 May 2021, 07:58 Comments 205 Views Pader, Uganda Security Northern 2021 Elections Updates
SPCs waiting for their salary infront of police station, Pader district

SPCs waiting for their salary infront of police station, Pader district

In short
Tai Ramadhan, the Pader District Police Commander, says that only 258 out of 291 SPCs in the district were cleared for payment. He says the remaining SPCs will receive their pay once the errors in their documents are cleared.

 

Tagged with: Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson David Mudong Ongom DPC Pader, Tai Ramadhan SPC
Mentioned: Ugandan Government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.