Wambuzi Reacheal
12:18

33 Vehicles Impounded, 28 People Arrested over Violating Covid-19 SOPs in Jinja

13 Apr 2021, 12:17 Comments 171 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
The Kiira region police spokesperson, Abbey Ngako addressing journalists.

In short
20 of suspects were arrested from the different bars across the city, alongside the other eight were found on street vending their merchandise beyond 10:00pm, are currently detained at Jinja's central police station awaiting prosecution.

 

