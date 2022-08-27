340 Displaced as Floods Hit Adjumani District

In short
The most affected villages are Ogolo North and Ogolo South in Liri parish, and Elegu Central and Melekwe villages in Elegu parish in Arinyapi sub-county where most houses and crops have been submerged.
340 Displaced as Floods Hit Adjumani District27 Aug 2022 Adjumani District, Uganda
one of the flooded maize garden in Ogolo South in Liri parish, Arinyapi sub-county Adjumani District
