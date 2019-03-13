35 Boat Engines Seized from Fishermen in Buliisa

Some of the Impounded Engines and Boats at Wanseko Landing site in Buliisa distrcit

In short

Buliisa District Police Commander Bosco Arop says that the operation codenamed “No Life Jacket, No Fishing” is aimed at controlling accidents and averting the loss of human life on the lake. The operation has covered the landing sites of Wanseko, Butiaba, Bugoigo, Kabolwa, Somsio, Kalolo and Walukuba among others.