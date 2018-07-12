In short
All the 35 pleaded guilty to the charges of crossing into and fishing on Ugandan waters.The group also had four others who had been convicted of the same charges in May this year and had been sentenced to a fine of UGX 120,000 for the two counts of illegal entry into the country and illegal fishing.
35 Congolese Nationals Jailed for Illegal Fishing in Kasese
