35 Killed by Cattle Rustlers in Two Months

9 Apr 2021, 11:11 Comments 256 Views Kaabong, Uganda Security Human rights Crime Report
Karamajong herdsmen with callte-File Photo

Epitu Gadi, the Kaabong District Deputy Resident District Commissioner revealed that the people killed were either investigating the rustlers or those who have reported to the authorities about the raids of their cattle.

 

