35 Taxi Touts Charged, Remanded for Defying Traffic Guidelines

In short
The 35 were arrested from the Post office, Total Petrol Station along Mbarara Masaka Road, Buremba Road, and Independence Road, among others, and charged for operating outside the gazetted bus and taxi parks contrary to provisions of the Traffic and Road Safety Act.
35 Taxi Touts Charged, Remanded for Defying Traffic Guidelines29 Oct 2021, 07:49 Comments 130 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Arrested for Taunting Passengers outside Park
Mentioned: Mbarara Muncipal Court
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.