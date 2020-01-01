In short
The clashes between the lendu and Bagegere tribes erupted at the beginning of last week in the areas of Joo, Muvaramu, Mkpi, Thuruges, Tara and Roo in Bunia district.
By Tuesday, 350 refugees had arrived and registered at Sebigoro reception centre.
350 Congolese Nationals Flee Fresh Fighting in Eastern DRC
