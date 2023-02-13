350 Private Schools Operate Illegally In Luwero

In short
Florence Bbosa Ssekitoleeko, the Luwero District Education Officer explains that some of the schools have reopened for the year but they don’t have qualified teachers, infrastructure, and others are still teaching pupils using the old curricula.
350 Private Schools Operate Illegally In Luwero13 Feb 2023, 21:17 Comments 54 Views Luweero, Uganda Education Updates
