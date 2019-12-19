3,500 South Sudan Refugees Enter Northern Uganda in Two Months

In short
Latest statistics shared by UNHCR on December 5th reveals a total of 1,387 refugees crossed from South Sudan into northern Uganda as of November 30th. Some 2,167 crossed in the region as of October 31st this year.
3,500 South Sudan Refugees Enter Northern Uganda in Two Months19 Dec 2019, 19:03 Comments 251 Views Kitgum, Uganda Human rights Northern Updates
South Sudan Refugees queue at a water point in Zone 4 Bidi bidi settlement in Yumbe district on Wednesday. Photo By Julius Ocungi
In short
Tagged with: Julius Kamuza, Palabek Settlement Commandant adjumani district refugee desk officer titus jogo south sudan south sudan refugees
Mentioned: South Sudan Refugees
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.