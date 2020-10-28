Joan Akello
17:36

36 Air Travelers Fined UGX 300,000 for Forging COVID-19 Test Certificates

28 Oct 2020, 17:30 Comments 120 Views Entebbe, Uganda Court Crime Health Report
Some of the suspects who have been taken to Aviation Police Station at Entebbe Airport. By Lawrence Mushabe

Some of the suspects who have been taken to Aviation Police Station at Entebbe Airport. By Lawrence Mushabe

In short
The suspects got the fake COVID-19 test certificates from the Central Public Health Laboratories and Makerere University College of Health Sciences

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.