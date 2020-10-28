36 Air Travelers Fined UGX 300,000 for Forging COVID-19 Test Certificates

In short
The suspects got the fake COVID-19 test certificates from the Central Public Health Laboratories and Makerere University College of Health Sciences
36 Air Travelers Fined UGX 300,000 for Forging COVID-19 Test Certificates28 Oct 2020, 17:30 Comments 120 Views Entebbe, Uganda Court Crime Health Report
Some of the suspects who have been taken to Aviation Police Station at Entebbe Airport. By Lawrence Mushabe
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.