Edward Eninu
08:07

36 Districts Fail to Submit Draft Budget Estimates

19 Apr 2020, 08:05 Comments 80 Views Soroti, Uganda Local government Analysis
Keith Muhakanizi David Rupiny

Keith Muhakanizi Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Muhakanizi, also Secretary to the Treasury notes in his April 15th, 2020 letter that despite his reminder requesting Local Government Accounting Officers to submit their budget estimates by March 23rd, 2020, the districts have not responded.

 

Tagged with: Budget Estimates for FY 2020/2021 District Local Governments Local Government Accounting Officers Secretary to the treasury Keith Muhakanizi uganda budgeting process
Mentioned: Ministry of Finance, Panning and Economic Development Ministry of Local government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.