36 Districts Fail to Submit Draft Budget Estimates

In short
Muhakanizi, also Secretary to the Treasury notes in his April 15th, 2020 letter that despite his reminder requesting Local Government Accounting Officers to submit their budget estimates by March 23rd, 2020, the districts have not responded.
36 Districts Fail to Submit Draft Budget Estimates19 Apr 2020, 08:05 Comments 80 Views Soroti, Uganda Local government Analysis
Tagged with: Budget Estimates for FY 2020/2021 District Local Governments Local Government Accounting Officers Secretary to the treasury Keith Muhakanizi uganda budgeting process
